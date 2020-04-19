Jan Blachowicz Says He “Can’t Wait to Fist” Jon Jones, Bones Responds

Jan Blachowicz Can’t-Wait to “Fist” Jon Jones

Jon Jones is known for many things in the world of mixed martial arts. Primarily, he is known as the greatest light heavyweight in the history of the sport. Aside from his legal issues, Jon is also known for throwing sarcastic shade at all of his past and future opponents on social media. Most of the time, Jon gets the better of his opponents on social media, often silencing them. But, in the case of Jan Blachowicz, he got in on the fun against Jones.

Jan Blachowicz has had Jon Jones on his radar for a while. Currently, Jan is riding a 3 fight win streak and has won his last 7 of his last 8 fights. However, the fates have not yet allowed for Blachowicz to face Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight championship.

Instead, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes all had their chance to defeat Jon. And, they all failed. Now that the path seems clear for Jon, Jan is doing everything in his power to get the matchup.

Jan Says He Can’t Wait to “Fist” Jon Jones

Jones recently made a post on Twitter responding to Dominick Reyes. Reyes claimed that Jon wasn’t hesitant to get into another dog fight. In short, Reyes was making it known that he wanted a rematch. However, Jan Blachowicz stole the show by responding to the tweet with a tweet of his own.

So, it's a date. Can't wait to fist you. 👊 https://t.co/HhwCFKPa9X — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 18, 2020

“So, it’s a date. Can’t wait to fist you,” wrote Jan on Twitter.

Shortly after Jones respond back:

first of all it would be a fight, not a date and you’re not going to be fisting anyone. What a strange guy you are Jan

first of all it would be a fight, not a date and you’re not going to be fisting anyone. What a strange guy you are Jan https://t.co/GnvJr0m3aI — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 18, 2020

Gaining Attention to Get the Fight

Obviously, English isn’t Jan’s first language. But, MMA Twitter was relentless with their responses to Blachowicz. The tweet picked up steam and garnered Jan the attention that he was looking for.

Hopefully, the popularity of the tweet will grab the attention of the UFC. After all, that is the only way that he would ever get the opportunity to finally face Jones inside of the octagon.