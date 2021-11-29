Jan Blachowicz Reflects On Loss To Glover Teixeira, Hints At Next Opponent

Jan Blachowicz is getting back on the horse.

Back in October, Blachowicz put the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on the line against Glover Teixeira. The title fight headlined UFC 267. Teixeira pulled off a huge upset, submitting Blachowicz in the second round.

Jan Blachowicz Looks Back On Glover Teixeira Loss

Jan Blachowicz had a chat with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and he revealed what bothered him the most about being defeated by Teixeira.

“No, I took him seriously. I’ve got a lot of respect to him. You know what’s the worst for me? Everything that he did in the fight we trained for it. We was ready for that. He was completely the same fighter we expected but I did nothing to stop him. I’ve got a lot of respect to him. I knew that he was gonna be in the best shape ever because [this was his second title fight]. So, I knew he was gonna be really good and he was. He was much better than me this time.”

Aleksandar Rakic Next?

Blachowicz was asked about any interest in fighting Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic. While a Smith bout isn’t in the cards because the UFC hasn’t offered it to Blachowicz, Rakic may be another story.

“Maybe [laughs].”

The Polish bruiser is hoping to return in March and he thinks Rakic would make for a good dance partner.

“Yeah, it’s a good fight. He’s a good, strong, young fighter. All fighters in the UFC – top 10, top 5 they are amazing fighters and it’s a pleasure for me to fight against all of them. Rakic is good for the next fight but we will see.”

Blachowicz was on a five-fight winning streak before being handed the loss to Teixeira. In the bout prior, Blachowicz scored a massive victory over Israel Adesanya.