It has been a long road for Jan Blachowicz to make it to a UFC championship. Apparently on step in that journey involved him taking on 20 people in a fight, while working as a bouncer.

In terms of championship wins in the UFC, few have been as hard fought as the one Blachowicz earned as UFC 253. Heading into the fight he was a massive underdog, having sneaked his way into a title shot after a lackluster start to his UFC. However that did not stop him from knocking out Dominick Reyes to win the vacant 205lb title, providing a perfect example that hard work and dedication in the face of setbacks can lead to great things.

Jan Blachowicz Fought 20 Guys As A Bouncer

Things were not always easy for Jan Blachowicz, as one might expect. In fact, before he was UFC champion, he spent some time working as a bouncer. It was during this portion of his life, as he explained in a recent interview, that he encountered a situation in which he had to take on 20 people at one time. Although this did not go well for Jan and his fellow bouncers, he is able to laugh about this experience nowadays, and realize that it helped him learn and grow as a person.

“Maybe this is not a funny story, but one time there were just three of us working on the clock, and we had a fight against 20 guys,” Blachowicz explained. “Of course we lost the fight, there was too many of them. They just completely destroyed the club and us. Also, that was a good experience for the future. After this we knew what to expect. From this moment we prepared for stuff like this, and it never happened again. That night was a bad night for us, but anyway now that I look to the past, it’s funny.”

This goes to show the type of determination and never-say-die attitude that Jan Blachowicz has gone on to display in his UFC career. He has been able to continue coming back from defeat, and it has led him to having gold around his waist.