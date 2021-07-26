Jake Paul on Conor McGregor Fight: “There’s talks of it actually happening”

Jake Paul claims that he is in talks to face Conor McGregor. The matchup is something that Jake has wanted his entire life, and now Jake is optimistic that the fight is a possibility.

Initially, Jake Paul was devising every strategy possible to obtain a boxing match against McGregor. Various call-out attempts on social media, a host of chances to troll, and an initial offer of $50 million were Jake’s methods to make the fight happen.

Until McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career. The Irishman wasn’t able to deal with Poirier’s leg kicks and crumbled under the “Diamond’s” pressure in the second round of their second fight at UFC 257. After the loss, Paul took to social media to tell fans that he lowered his offer to $10,000.

Since then, Jake playfully dropped the offer to $25 bucks after Poirier defeated McGregor for the third time. But, it didn’t stop Jake’s desire to face Conor inside of a boxing ring.

Jake Paul on Conor McGregor Negotiations

Speaking with Colin Cowherd, Paul explained that the McGregor negotiations are a reality. Furthermore, that he’s the money fight Conor needs to get back to his old form.

“I think it will happen. Look, I mean, I’m the money fight for Conor McGregor right now,” Paul said. There is no other fighter right now who is on a bigger level than me that is calling out Conor McGregor and wants to fight Conor. “Our team is in touch with his team and there’s talks of it actually happening. And people at first thought I was just joking when I said I wanted to fight him. But now it’s as real as it gets, it’s more real than ever and by the way, if we do fight, I’m going to knock him out.”

Making the Fight

Throughout his career, Paul has “willed” things into existence. Additionally, he’s been known as a marketing machine who will say anything to generate interest or dollars.

Jake is not taking his foot off the gas with his relentless pursuit of facing Conor in the boxing ring. However, he’ll at least have to wait until Conor is fully healed before either man can enter serious negotiations.