Jake paul Ready To Beat The Sh*t Out Of Dillon Danis, Getting Training From Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul Says UFC’s BMF holder Jorge Masvidal Going To Help Him For Dillon Danis Bout.

Social media sensation turned fighter Jake Paul says he’s coming after Dillon Dani’s head with the help of UFC’s Jorge Masvidal. Paul followed the footstep of his brother Paul Logan, stepped inside the boxing ring earlier this year against AnEsonGib in a pro-bout.

Jake dropped his opponent and hurled a big right hand that sent his opponent briefly to the canvas. Gib tried to get back on his feet but the referee stepped in to wave off the action and awarded Jake a swift TKO victory.

Back in 2018, Jake Paul fought KSI’s younger brother, Deji Olatunji on the same fight card his older brother Logan Paul fought KSI. Jake won the bout after five rounds as Deji’s corner throw in a towel.

Jake claimed he’s ready to avenge his brother’s loss Logan vs. KSI after a pandemic is over. The KSI’s team denied those rumors citied that Jake’s main focus is on his music career. So that’s out of the picture, Jake said he’s ready to beat the shit out of Conor Mcgregor’s training partner Dillon Danis.

Despite all the criticism, Danis got in recent times, he’s widely considered as the best ground fighter in the game.

“I hate to bring his name up because he’s such a lowlife club rat who calls himself a jiu-Jitsu black belt,” Paul said to TMZ. “But, everyone in the jiu-jitsu community hates him, everybody in the fight community hates him. I hate him. I can just tell he’s not a good person. I really want to beat the sh*t out of him”

Danis 26 is currently undefeated in the Bellator, made his debut back in 2018. He won both bouts via submission. Jake said everyone knows Danis striking is weakest and he’s coming after his head with the help of UFC’s BMF holder Jorge Masvidal.

“Dillon, if you’re watching this, I’m going to kick the s**t out of you … I’d make your life even f**king worse … I’m coming for your head. “And Jorge Masvidal said he’s going to train me for that. Masvidal’s gonna be in my corner.”

Jake said Masvidal will be in his corner and claimed he linked up with BMF holder in Miami and both got instantly showed a dislike for Danis. Earlier there were reports that Logan Paul in talks with Bellator’s Dillon Danis, however, Jake said he’s best to beat Danis.

“Does Dillon want to fight the brother that lost or the brother who has on a winning streak? Logan hasn’t one a single fight and then people are in the comments saying ‘Logan is the better fighter.’ “I base my opinion off of facts and numbers, and the beef originally started with me and Dillon. I don’t know if Logan could beat Dillon, I don’t know if he could. So again Dillon, I’m going to be the one to f*ck you up.”

Who you think will emerge victorious if this fight happens?