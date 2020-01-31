YouTuber Fist Wars – Jake Paul Beats AnEsonGib Via First Round TKO

The social media star dominated his opponent to get a first-round victory in Pro bout.

Jake Paul, the little brother of Logan Paul who has a history of boxing matches against a fellow YouTuber KSI, took to the ring against AnEsonGib who he had beef with, in a pro bout put on by DAZN USA and let’s just say this matchup didn’t last very long at all.

In fact, it was quick work for paul, who finished his opponent in the first round via technical knockout.

His brother Logan’s 2018 match against KSI ended in a draw and then the latter eventually won the rematch the following year. But Jake definitely wasn’t going to let Logan down and it was apparent he was not messing around, landing a big right hand which stunned AnEsonGib, before throwing another right which sealed the deal 2 minutes, 18 seconds into the match.

Check it out below…

After the fight, Jake described what it took to get to this point… “I dedicated the past five months to this up in California with Shane Mosley working my balls off two-a-days sacrificed everything”.

And apparently he wasn’t even at his full potential for this.

“I didn’t get to showcase my real boxing ability. It was all just natural instinct in there as soon as we started.”

Paul was asked what’s next…

“KSI is next, where’s that pussy at”. “I didn’t have to f***ing win by two points. You had to beat my bro by a made call.”

The two then stood toe to toe and engaged in what was a verbal matchup which got heated real quick before security stepped in.

But this didn’t go over too well with KSI’s younger brother Deji who fought Jake in 2018 in the undercard to the Logan/KSI match, of which he lost. And now… he wants his revenge against the younger Paul brother which he made very clear via Twitter.

“Gib lost? No way”.

“Lemme fight Jake again, I promise I will finish him this time!”

“Don’t doubt me, I will finish him.”

What do you make of this whole rivalry?