Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 Targeted For January

Dana White had assured Robert Whittaker that he was next in line for Israel Adesanya and his middleweight title. Now it seems that this bout is being targeted for the first PPV of the year.

By all accounts, Whittaker has been deserving of a rematch with Adesanya for a while. Since Izzy took the title from Rob in 2019, the former champ has won three in a row, looking improved in each outing.

Now it seems that he will be finally getting what he deserves, according to Dana White. Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, the UFC bossman revealed that the promotion is planning to book these two for a fight in January, if all goes well.

“That’s a fight we want to make, so we’re working on it. I will get that done,” White said. “That’s what we’re working on. We’re working on January.”

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 Will Not Be In Oceania

With both Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker being from the Oceanic region, there is high fan demand to see this rematch take place in New Zealand or Australia. Their first fight took place in Melbourne, and the crowd there was electric.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, White says that this is going to be difficult to accomplish. He says that the UFC will do everything in their power to make it happen, but he is not super optimistic.

“You know what sucks? With everything that’s going on right now, when you think about that fight, that fight should be done (in Australia or New Zealand) but that ain’t going to happen,” White said. “Listen, I don’t want to be all cocky and s—t, but we will do everything in our power to get that stuff worked out.”

Most people tend to believe that they already know the outcome of Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2, based on how the first fight went. That being said, both men have improved, so it is safe to say this will likely be a different fight.