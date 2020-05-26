Israel Adesanya Sounds Off On ‘Juiced Up Monkey’ Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya Says He Is Excited To Fight Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa have had their sights set on each other for some time now. Recently the middleweight champ went off on the Brazilian, expressing his excitement for their fight.

Adesanya was expected to face off against Costa last year, after “Borrachinha” beat Yoel Romero in a wild slugfest. However when injury forced the Brazilian on the sidelines, the UFC Middleweight Champion opted to defend his belt against the aforementioned Romero. The bout was rather uneventful, with the two men stuck at a stalemate for the majority of the fight, but “Stylebender” was able to walk away having defended his belt.

Following this fight, Israel Adesanya has redirected his attention to Paulo Costa. Speaking in a recent interview, he explained that he anticipates this fight to be much more exciting. Furthermore, he had some harsh words for his challenger.

“After that last fight, and dealing with what I had to deal with a statue, I’m looking to actually to go in there and have fun this time. “This is picture perfect,” Adesanya said. “That’s why I love it. The way he looks, this juiced up monkey, evil Drago looking motherf—er. There’s a skinny boy coming in there to whoop his A–, and when he whoops his A–, the s–t I’m going to do to him afterwards. Oh my god. “All the s–t he said leading up to this fight, he’s going to pay for it. He’s going to hear after the fight. Guarantee you.”

Israel Adesanya admits that this is likely going to be a challenging fight, but he is up for it. They have yet to secure a date for the bout, but when it happens he promises to deliver.