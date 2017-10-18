Interview: Dana White calls Jon Jones the biggest waste of talent in every sport, ever, of all-time

Dana White isn’t even mad anymore, he’s just disappointed. White used to just be Jon Jones promoter but now he talks about the former UFC light heavyweight champion like an exasperated father mumbling under his breath.

Bones Jones has broken Dana White’s ability to properly promote him as MMA’s best fighter/talent ever.

Speaking with our favorite Canadian MMA show on AM radio based out of Toronto, The TSN MMA Show, White spoke on how Jones is a walking “Shake My Head’ hashtag.

“[It would be the biggest waste of talent] ever. Ever, in all of sports. The guy is so talented and gifted, God knows what he’d be doing right now if he had never got in trouble. He could possibly be the heavyweight champion and have the defense record that couldn’t be broken. The list goes on and on of what could’ve been with Jon Jones.” “Whatever happens [with his suspension], happens. Believe me, I’m not mentally or emotionally invested in that anymore.”

Check out the full interview and show below. White joins the show at the 1:01:00 mark of the 80 minute podcast.

TSN MMA Show

Video of just the White interview below

H/T to our friends at MMAFighting for the transcript.