UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker will have to wait before he can properly meet his daughter again.

Hooker suffered a unanimous decision defeat in his 25-minute war with Dustin Poirier in the UFC Vegas 4 headliner this past weekend. Although he came up short, he is only viewing it as a small setback while his stock certainly rose in the loss.

Hooker traveled back to his native New Zealand soon after, but because of the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the country, he is unable to meet his family.

That includes his daughter as “Hangman” posted an image of himself separated from his daughter by a fence.

“So close and yet so far! #familyovereverything”

Poirier Sends Support To Hooker

Hooker’s tweet caught Poirier’s attention as “The Diamond” went on to send the New Zealander a supportive message given his current situation.

“Sorry you are going through this man. Stay strong brother”

Although Hooker or any other fighter traveling abroad know this is one of the prices to pay for fighting during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t make the situation any less painful for them.

Especially as they are fighting for those very same people they are distanced from.