Holly Holm Celebrates 50 Clean USADA Tests

Holly Holm Praised for 50 Clean USADA Tests

Holly Holm is one of the cleanest mixed martial artists of all time. Recently, Holm was celebrated and recognized by the UFC’s Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for submitting 50 clean samples. All of the drug tests came back listed as flawless. And, Holly was awarded a custom letterman’s jacket for the achievement.

Holm is the very first UFC athlete to successfully submit 50 clean samples. Furthermore, the achievement was celebrated at her home gym of JacksonWink in Albuquerque, New Mexico. During the celebration, Holly was presented with a jacket by Jeff Novitsky. Afterward, Novitsky stated that Holly submitted the 51st sample not long before the celebration.

Holm Speaks about Clean Tests

Holly has been with UFC since 2015. Since the beginning of her career, she was tested increasingly more as the years went by. She was tested 10 times in 2016, 15 in 2017, 6 in 2018 and 12 in 2019. Regardless of the amount of thorough testing, Holly is proud to be known as a clean athlete. Also, she was thankful for the system in place that makes sure the UFC has clean athletes. She spoke about it further with the media.

“It’s an honor to get this and I’m thankful that there is the test because I know that I’m facing someone who’s also clean. I’ve never wanted to use any kind of performance-enhancing (drugs) because it’s something I wanted to know that I know my own hard work and my will and my passion and everything is something I’ve always relied on for a victory,” said Holly. ” I feel like it always gave me more of a confidence boost going in know(ing) that I went in and did it myself and didn’t have any help. I think that’s my mentality for it.”

Blazing a Trail

Holly still has a lot of MMA bouts left in her career. As a pioneer of clean athletes, expect the list to grow from 50 to a number that potentially can’t be touched in the future.