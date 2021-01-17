Max Holloway Ready To Step In For Either Conor McGregor Or Dustin Poirier At UFC 257

Max Holloway has offered to step in should something happen to the UFC 257 headliner.

Holloway impressed the entire combat sports world following his dominant unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar in the UFC Fight Island 7 main event yesterday.

“Blessed” broke a number of records including most strikes thrown as well as most significant strikes landed while also clowning Kattar during the fight by evading his punches while talking to the commentary team.

By the end of the 25 minutes, there was no question who won the fight as Holloway came out on top with scorecards of 50-43, 50-43, and 50-42.

And the former featherweight champion wasted no time in his post-fight interview in offering to step in should something happen to either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier next weekend.

“All I got to say is a big, big fight next week,” Holloway said. “Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor. And guess what, your boy is staying all into the week. If anything happens, somebody drops off, Dana knows my number. He can hit me up.”

"If anything happens to McGregor or Poirier Dana has my number!" Max Holloway is sticking around if he's needed! 😅#UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/LzFItyim5O — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 16, 2021

Holloway Looking At Lightweight Move?

Holloway notably said the same leading up to UFC Fight Island 7.

But given that he had already lost to Poirier twice — most recently in 2019 — and lost to McGregor, albeit back in 2013, there was unlikely to be much interest in him being an alternate — especially with likelier alternatives Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler facing each other in the co-main event.

However, after a performance like he had against Kattar, it’s hard not to be tempted by that prospect now. Holloway may have even impressed Nurmagomedov.

More than anything, it appears a more permanent move up to lightweight might be on the horizon for Holloway in the future which would certainly open up some amazing matchups.