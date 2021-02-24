Max Holloway Plans on “Committed” Runs in Lightweight and Welterweight Division Before Retiring

Max Holloway believes that before his career is over, he will fight in either the lightweight or welterweight divisions if he is committed. Holloway is coming off of a dominant performance against Calvin Kattar. However, the bigger weight classes entice Holloway as he ponders retirement. Of course, no time soon.

Holloway took on Calvin Kattar in a featherweight main event during UFC on ABC 1. The broadcast also marked the returns of fans in attendance since March of 2020 due to coronavirus. The brand new Ethiad Arena held a small number of fans as the card finishes on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Holloway Speaks on Committed Mindset to Higher Weight classes

During the match, Holloway applied his trademark pressure to completely decimate Kattar over the course of 5 rounds with the official result being a unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-42). Speaking with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Max spoke about the fight. As well as potentially moving up in weight to 155lbs and even possibly 170lbs.

“For sure, for sure,” said Holloway on ending his career in the lightweight division. “At some point, I think I end my career at a fully committed 155lbs or maybe even a fully committed 170lbs, who knows. That’s what I see. We’ll see what happens. It’s just commitment. My coaches want commitment and I want commitment and the UFC wants it as well.

As the interview progressed, Max explained his stance on possibly being a welterweight before his career is over.

“We’ll see what happens. I love food. Time will tell all. I’m just loving it (my career) right now.”

Planning for Change

However, for anyone hoping that Max will make the move soon, they should slow down. Holloway stated that his weight cuts to featherweight are still great. He continues to fight tricks to make the weight cut easier and his diet, as well as his strength and conditioning, seem to be clicking on all cylinders.

Are fans excited for Lightweight and Welterweight Max Holloway?