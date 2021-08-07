Kevin Holland Only Trained One Week At AKA, ‘Doing A Lot Of Work With Johny Hendricks’

Despite getting invited to train at American Kickboxing Academy, Kevin Holland only ended up there for a week.

Holland decided to go to AKA to work on his wrestling following two straight 25-minute defeats to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori earlier this year that saw him outwrestled throughout earlier this year.

But contrary to what many observers thought, Holland wasn’t there for long at all. But that’s not to say he isn’t working on his wrestling.

He’s just working with someone else who has pretty good wrestling credentials of his own and that’s former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks.

“So I only did the one week so if anything’s not right, don’t credit it to them [AKA],” Holland told The Schmo in a recent interview. “But I’ve been doing a lot of work with Johny Hendricks. “I try to keep it Texas. I used to be from California but now I just go out there to party so when I go out there to try and train, it’s kind of hard for me to stay focused. Between all the 420 laws and stuff, I mean — you know what I’m talking about, Schmo.”

Holland Wants To Train With Hendricks More

That said, Holland believes he could be doing a lot more work with Hendricks. And so, he had a message for the former NCAA Division I champion.

“We see each other, you know, not enough,” Holland added. “Not enough in the week, Johny, so if you watch this, Johny, I’d like to see you more. And you still haven’t called me. We keep texting, but you still gotta call me Johny. You know what it is.”

Holland will look to return to the win column when he takes on Kyle Daukaus at the UFC’s upcoming October 2 event at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

His improvements in wrestling will certainly come in handy.

“We’ll just go out there and show them that the cajones are a little bit heavier than what they used to be.”

You can watch the full interview below: