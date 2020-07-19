The co-main event of the evening opposed Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastellum, a fight between two elite middleweights at UFC on ESPN+ 30 from inside Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

On paper, the two fighters were pretty much on the same level. However, the fight didn’t last long.

Gastellum pressured Hermansson early and got a takedown. He maintained top position for a moment before Hermansson pushed him off and proceeded to roll into a heel hook. Gastellum couldn’t get out of the submission and was forced to tap.

Hermansson scores a big win by submitting Gastellum in the very first round.

In his last outing Hermansson suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier, which snapped a four-fight win streak, but with tonight’s win he’s back on winning column.

Jokers are WILD! 🃏 🇸🇪 @JackTheJokerMMA needs just over a minute! The main card finishes on E+ for #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/vftPDUP5K2 — UFC (@ufc) July 19, 2020

Official Results: Jack Hermansson def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 1:18