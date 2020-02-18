Henry Cejudo Blasted By Karyn Bryant For ‘Racist’ Remarks About Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo Called Out For Calling Aljamain Sterling ‘Aljamima’

Henry Cejudo has gone in many directions when it comes to talking trash about his opponents. However, his latest remarks got a negative reaction from one prominent media member.

Cejudo likes to think of himself as the King of Cringe. Whether or not that is a good thing is up for debate, but he earned the title for being a bit cringey with his trash talking, and obnoxious shtick. Regardless, it is something he seems proud of, and continues to do at every turn.

However, there was one recent comment, which may have gone a bit farther than cringe. He was responding to an interview question about who his next fight would be against, and he took aim at practically everyone. He called out Petr Yan for his lack of strong English, and referred to Jose Aldo as a “cabbage patch head.” But the one remark, which seems to be drawing controversy, was made about Aljamain Sterling, calling the New Yorker “Aljamima Sterling Silver.”

Triple C doesn’t even pay attention to Aljamima Sterling Silver @funkmastermma 💁🏿‍♀️secondly, Triple C wants to fight you Petr, but your English needs to get Betr, you ugly communist potato 🥔 And last but not least, my tune-up fight, the cabbage patch head Jose Waldo. @danawhite pic.twitter.com/5bRzspHrwb — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 17, 2020

These remarks from Cejudo caught the attention of longtime MMA media personality Karyn Bryant. She recognized the racist undertones of the “Aljamima” comments, as they are a reference to Aunt Jemima, who is an African American character for a maple syrup brand. Being African American herself, she decided to respond, in a polite but forceful way. She did this by telling Henry that these comments were used in a racist way, which she did not appreciate.

Champ, I respect your talent. And I have thick skin. BUT, if you were wondering if calling @funkmasterMMA "Aljamima" was racist, the answer is yes. Yes it is. Please stop. https://t.co/C7UpWyFDj0 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) February 18, 2020

To be fair, Henry Cejudo likely did not have any ill intentions with the remarks he made. Nevertheless, this is still a slippery slope that he is trying to traverse. Perhaps he would do best to take the suggestion from Karyn Bryant, and just stop, before he really takes things too far.