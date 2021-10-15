Henry Cejudo Plans To Meet With Dana White To Discuss Alex Volkanovski Bout

Henry Cejudo is hoping to meet with UFC President Dana White soon to talk about potentially challenging Alex Volkanovski.

Volkanovski is the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion. He’s coming off an impressive title defense against Brian Ortega. That fight will perhaps be best known for the moment Volkanovski escaped a mounted guillotine choke. “The Great” ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Henry Cejudo Eyes Third UFC Title

Cejudo has made it clear that he wants to become the first man in UFC history to hold championships in three different weight classes. He is a former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion.

During an interview with Helen Yee, “Triple C” said he may be speaking to Dana White next week to discuss possibly facing Volkanovski.

“There is. I know the UFC’s interested. I know Dana’s interested, I know Hunter Campbell’s interested. I may be potentially going on and meeting up with Dana next week to talk about that. I wanted to meet up with him last week when I had the comedy show.”

Cejudo went on to say that he feels Volkanovski is the perfect matchup for him.

“We’re gonna talk about it. I have a meeting with [manager Ali Abdelaziz] on Saturday and just come up with a game plan. I believe he is a perfect matchup and people wanna see history.”

Time will tell if the UFC decides to go for Volkanovski vs. Cejudo. Dana White has made it clear in the past that he isn’t a fan of fighters being one-and-done when it comes to winning a championship. Not even UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre got that luxury as the UFC wouldn’t give him a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov after he failed to make a middleweight title defense.