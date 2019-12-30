Henry Cejudo and Jorge Masvidal Argue Over Who Is Fighter Of The Year

FOTY contenders clash over who will win the award.

The year is coming to an end and the race is hotting up for who claims 2019’s fighter of the year. Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and BMF belt holder Jorge Masvidal will likely be in the mix come decision time. Although neither man is a cert with Israel Adesanya also in contention.

Both fighters seem to think they warrant the title and even got into a brief argument about it. The 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist started the war of words by declaring himself fighter of the year on social media. From there things got a little bit interesting to say the least. See the full exchange below.

Hold my pizza #1of1 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 29, 2019

Does anyone other than the dude that got his jaw broken speak cringe? #AskingForAFriend — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 29, 2019

No, but I speak gold! that trophy going to look really nice in my trophy room. #bendtheknee 🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 30, 2019

Cejudo has a solid case for 2019’s fighter of the year. ‘Triple C’ held the bantamweight and flyweight titles at the same time. He beat TJ Dillashaw who was later busted for using EPO. The Mexican also beat Marlon Moraes to claim the 135lb title. Right now he is chasing a fight with former 145lb champion Jose Aldo despite the Brazilian losing his divisional debut.

‘Street Jesus’ Masvidal has scored three big wins in 2019. The welterweight has emerged from the shadows to become one of the UFC’s biggest stars this year. He first knocked out Darren Till in London, before scoring UFC’s quickest ever KO against Ben Askren. Masvidal ended the year by becoming the inaugural BMF champion as he stopped Nate Diaz.

The bickering over who is the fighter of the year will end soon enough.