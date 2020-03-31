Henry Cejudo Calls Out Dominick Cruz As UFC 250 Backup: ‘You’re On Deck Sweetheart’

Henry Cejudo Calls For Dominick Cruz To Be UFC 250 Backup

Given the way things are currently panning out for UFC 249, Henry Cejudo is afraid something similar could happen to him. Therefore he has figured out who he would like to have as a backup, should something happen to his opponent.

Cejudo is looking to defend his flyweight title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250. It would be his first defense of the belt that he won back in June. Moreover, it would be Aldo’s second fight in the division, as he is coming off of a loss in his last fight, to Marlon Moraes.

However things have not been going very smoothly for the UFC right now. Due to increasing health concerns, they had to cancel several events. Furthermore, half of the UFC 249 seems to be unable to make it, as Khabib Nurmagomedov got stuck in Russia due to a travel ban.

Henry Cejudo has been seeing these issues, and does not want them to happen to him. Therefore he is taking matters into his own hands and finding a potential back up plan in case Jose Aldo can not compete. So he took to Twitter to call out former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz as a potential replacement if it comes to that.

“Since #UFC249 is in jeopardy because we can’t get Khabib out of Russia. So Just in case we can’t get Jose Baldo into America soil, make sure to bring your untailored tuxedo that you wear every Saturday long with yours balls! Because you’re on deck sweetheart. ❤️ @DominickCruz”

Since #UFC249 is in jeopardy because we can’t get Khabib out of Russia. So Just in case we can’t get Jose Baldo into America soil, make sure to bring your untailored tuxedo that you wear every Saturday long with yours balls! Because you’re on deck sweetheart. ❤️ @DominickCruz pic.twitter.com/1LaGGavqe2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 30, 2020

If something were to happen to Jose Aldo, to make it so he can not fight Henry Cejudo, then Dominick Cruz is a fine replacement. That is of course, provided UFC 250 still goes as planned on May 9th.