GSP Makes His ‘Announcement,’ Signs With Budweiser Zero

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre said that he had a big announcement to make. Now GSP has given the announcement, and it is not something that anybody likely saw coming.

GSP has been looking shredded recently, and looked like he was getting ready to make a return to the Octagon. Fans were hoping that he would be fighting the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. So when Georges said that he had a big announcement to make, people were buzzing to see what he had to say, and if it would be something related to a return to the cage.

GSP Reps Budweiser Zero

As it turns out, the big announcement that GSP had to make had absolutely nothing to do with mixed martial arts. Taking to his Twitter, about 24 hours after hinting at this announcement, the former welterweight and middleweight champion revealed that he had signed a new promotional deal. He will be working with Budweiser to help promote their beverage, Budweiser Zero.

To be fair, this was far from the type of announcement that people were hoping to see from GSP, after hearing that he had something in the works. Nevertheless this is surely a great opportunity for him, and likely will be making him some pretty decent money. Budweiser Zero is a nonalcoholic beverage, designed to seem as close to traditional beer as possible, and the Canadian superstar will surely help to boost the sales of the drink.

That being said, there is still a lingering question about if GSP will ever be fighting in the UFC again, whether it is against Khabib Nurmagomedov or anyone else. It seems that the only fight that interests him is against the lightweight champ, and Khabib seems to feel the same way. Hopefully there is still a chance for them to book the fight at some point.