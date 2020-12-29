GSP Teases Big ‘Announcement’ Soon, But It Isn’t What You Think

Fans have been hoping to see GSP compete in the UFC Octagon one last time, hopefully against Khabib Nurmagomedov. While it is still uncertain that this will happen, the former two-division champion has teased a major announcement that has fans chomping at the bit to know what he has planned.

Georges St. Pierre has not fought since beating Michael Bisping for the middleweight title in 2017, which was his only fight in the last seven years. After intestinal troubles from packing on weight forced him to drop this belt, it seemed like he had one more big fight planned, with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However when negotiations for this fight went nowhere, he announced his official retirement from MMA. Since then, he has continued to tease that he would be willing to fight one more time, against Khabib, but nothing concrete has come of it.

GSP Is Making A Big Announcement

While it has been a while since we have seen GSP in action, it seems that he has something big and mysterious in the works. Taking to Twitter, the Canadian superstar teased that he has some sort of announcement to make. He was vague in his message, not revealing what the announcement will be.

“New year, new team, announcement tomorrow. #zeroregrets”

It is not clear exactly what GSP is referring to here, but he does seem to be hinting at some sort of change in either management or training facility. Naturally the hope was that he was referring to a potential fight announcement, especially after some hints at his fight with Khabib being back on the table again. Unfortunately he shot down this sentiment with a follow-up tweet to explain that it was not a fight announcement.

“And no guys, not announcing a fight 😂”

What do you think this big announcement is from GSP?