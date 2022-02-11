 Skip to Content

(Video) 529 Lb Male Fighter Defeats Female Bantamweight Via Unanimous Decision

Here's another intergender fight for your amusement.

MMA can be VERY weird, and the weirdness showed up once again.

Last week, Epic Fighting Championships held another event. The promotion is known for putting on freak show fights and intergender. Grigory Chistyakov, who weighs 529 pounds, fought ANOTHER female bantamweight. This time it was Aleksandra Stepakova.

In 2020, Chistyakov rose to internet fame or embarrassment when flyweight Darina Mazdyuk finished him. She was later signed to Bellator MMA.

The video

Twitter user @Matysek88 posted the video of the fight on Wednesday.

Surprisingly, the fight ended up going all three rounds. At the end of the fight, Chistyakov was awarded the decision.

I’m sure we will hear the super heavyweight get booked against another flyweight next year.

The EFC event had all sorts of strange fights, including a Russian porn star and a model. Yep, you read that right.

You can watch the entire event below.

 

