Russian MMA never disappoints. This time, an MMA promotion decided to experiment with cross-gender fights. Professional MMA fighter Marina Madzyuk was scheduled to face 529lbs blogger Grigory Chistyakov. Madzyuk who’s just a bantamweight fighter finished Chistyakov in the very first round.

The fight started in a bad position for Madzyuk. Chistyakov had her up against the cage and was leaning on her with his entire weight. But she managed to get out of the position and went back to the center of the cage.

She then picked Chistyakov apart on the feet and knocked him down. She then followed him to the ground and unleashed some heavy ground and pound. Chistyakov immediately tapped and the referee stopped the fight.

During the post-fight interview, Chistyakov said that he would take MMA training seriously and get in shape.

“After this fight, I’ll start to train actively. I will try to lead more or less a healthy lifestyle. Blogger Natsya Tuki-Tuk will be my coach.” Said Chistyakov. He then added, ” It happens. She hit me fine and I fell. I laid on her back but she didn’t fall, and then I didn’t know what to do.”

Wasn't sure about posting this, but decided I'd be failing you all if I didn't Darina Madzyuk (139lb) vs. Grigory Chistyakov (529lb) From a recent event called "OUR BUSINESS" (Наше Дело) in Russia. I don't know what to say. God have mercy on us all. https://t.co/rphOHnmbto pic.twitter.com/kwdNMT61JH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 28, 2020