(Video) Grandpa & Grandson Get Waxed By Female Fighter In 2-On-1 MMA Bout

The MMA world can get whacky at times and a recent 2-0n-1 bout is a prime example.

Epic Fighting Championships in Russia hosted an event that featured a 75-year-old grandfather and his 18-year-old grandson taking on 28-year-old Yulia Mishko. The grandpa was Vladimir Spartak, while the grandson inside the cage was Big Igibob.

2-on-1? No Problem

While one would think a 2-on-1 situation would be unfair to the lone combatant, that certainly wasn’t the case here. Mishko was giving both men the business and even scored a few knockdowns.

The bout went the distance and was ultimately ruled a draw but fight fans know who the real winner was.

it's here and it's beautiful. first we have Yulia Mishko vs Vladimir Spartak and his grandson BIG IGIBOB. fight goes to distance. #popMMA pic.twitter.com/A7fro1gQEU — Matysek (@Matysek88) February 9, 2022

MMA has certainly seen its share of freakshow fights. Adult streaming website CamSoda has gotten into the combat sports business and they also put on a 2-on-1 MMA bout. The bout featured a seasoned MMA fighter going up against two average Joes.

There’s also a long history of freakshow fights in Japan. Pro wrestlers such as Yuji Nagata and Alberto El Patron have mixed it up with the likes of Mirko Cro Cop. Of course, things didn’t pan out for the performers when they went one-on-one with legends of the game.

One thing is for sure, the latest 2-on-1 MMA bout won’t be the last.