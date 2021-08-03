Cody Garbrandt Versus Kai Kara-France Slated for Event on December 11th

Cody Garbrandt will face Kai Kara-France in a flyweight showdown on December 11th, according to multiple sources. However, the card has yet to be finalized and has no location or venue set in place.

Cody “No Love” has been adamant that the 125lb weight class is his rightful division. Recently, Garbrandt was hopeful that he would receive an immediate title fight against the Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

“There’s always gonna be the naysayers and the people who don’t believe you deserve a lot of things, but I’m a former world champion. I fought the top guys at 135 pounds. I was in line for the title shot but I got COVID… I’m deserving.,” Garbrandt said. “125 is what I wanted to go to I just didn’t want to wait… I’ve been eying 125 for a while, it’s time to do it. It just makes sense. If Moreno wants to fight, I think he’s a great champion, a great human being. He’s leveled up a lot in his last few fights.

Garbrandt vs. Kara-France Announced

However, now various reports from outlets, including ESPN, say that Cody will face Kai Kara-France instead.

The flyweight debut of @Cody_Nolove will come against @kaikarafrance on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN. UFC has not yet announced an official event or location for that date, but the bout is in the process of being finalized for an event to be announced. pic.twitter.com/G4cwSKfNJJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 3, 2021

Tale of the Tape

Kara-France is currently ranked #7 in the UFC’s flyweight division. Although it’s not the title fight Cody anticipated, a win over Kai could propel him into that territory, especially if he scored a KO in the same fashion as when he knocked out Raphael Assunção at UFC 250.

While Kara-France is coming off of a win, Garbrandt is coming off a loss.

We’ll be sure to update fight fans as the UFC pieces together the remaining portion of the card.