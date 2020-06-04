To some MMA fans, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was a flash in the pan. However, as bad as his recent performances have been, Cody “No Love” believes that the worst is behind him. Although Garbrandt is on a three-fight losing streak, he believes that he can climb back to the top where he once was and win a title once again.

Garbrandt Speaks to the Media About New Mindset and Title Aspirations

Garbrandt recently spoke to the media in regards to his next matchup. Cody will meet Raphael Assunção at UFC 250 on June 6th this weekend. During the conversation, he spoke about his recent skid, how to fix it, and how to reclaim his throne.

“For me, I’m in the sport to be the best. It was never chasing money,” said Cody. “I never even thought of money until I got money. It was like ‘oh sh*t I won some fights and here’s some money.’ That’s cool, that’s a plus side to it but money was never the motivating factor. It was always being the best. That’s my quest to get back to the title. I wanted to be the best in the world. I worked towards that. Dreamed of that. That was what was pushing me. This sport is a marathon, not a sprint. Just like life. “I’ve battled my demons. I’m here to take the throne again. Whoever that is when my time comes for another title shot, I’ll be ready. I’m going to capitalize on it. I’m going to hold onto this title until it’s time to walk away from this sport.”

Refocused and Ready

Cody also touched on not needing to re-invent the wheel to get back to his winning ways. But, getting out of his comfort zone and reassessing his skillset has helped him tremendously. Furthermore, Garbradnt expressed that he loves the sport and relishes fighting. And, that his life would feel incomplete without it.

Perhaps the new version of Grabradnt will help him seek results similar to when he was on top of his game in 2016.