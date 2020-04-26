Report: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao Rescheduled For June 6

Garbrandt, Assuncao To Clash In June

The bantamweight clash between former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao has been rescheduled for the summer.

Garbrandt and Assuncao were originally set to collide last month in the co-main event of UFC Columbus. However, Garbrandt had to pull out due to kidney issues while the event was later canceled entirely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they will now get the chance to meet on June 6 according to MMA Fighting as the UFC continues with their plans to resume the fight schedule.

The promotion is currently set to return to normal programming with UFC 249 which takes place on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. That will be followed by events on May 13 and 16 in the same location. No further details are currently known about any future cards.

Garbrandt is on a three-fight losing streak having been knocked out by TJ Dillashaw twice and Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235 in March last year. “No Love” will be looking to return to winning ways against Assuncao, though he has also signaled his intentions of competing at flyweight in the future.

Assuncao, meanwhile, is also looking to return to the win column. The Brazilian is coming off losses against Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen.