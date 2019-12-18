Justin Gaethje Pays Off Lunch Debt For 2 Denver Schools

Justin Gaethje Clears Student Lunch Debt

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje recently paid off over $1,500 in student lunch debt for two schools in Denver, Colorado.

“The Highlight” — who trains in Colorado — wrote a check for $1,538 to cover the debt accrued in the first semester at West Early College High School and Middle School.

West Early College thanked Gaethje for his contribution last week on Facebook:

“West Early College families received a wonderful holiday gift today. Shout out to Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje who is a champion UFC fighter and friend to our Cowboys. Today he wrote a check for $1,538.00 to pay off all student lunch debt for the semester. We love and appreciate your generous gift! Thank you”

As per 9News.com, Gaethje was a friend of a teacher at West Early College which partly prompted the former WSOF champion’s donation. According to executive principal of West Early College, Ana Mendoza, Gaethje’s contribution cleared the debt for at least 25 students.

“It was just kind of a speechless moment,” Mendoza said. “It was just very emotional for me to know that our families don’t have to worry.”

Mendoza added that Gaethje handed her a check and didn’t pose for any pictures or ask for attention. Given that the news was last week and was only being reported on Tuesday, that makes all the more sense.

“Super humble guy,” Mendoza added. “Super humble. But a big angel. A big, tough-looking angel.”

When it comes to the Octagon, Gaethje is still looking for his next opponent. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak following knockout victories over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone. Ideally, he wants to face the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson next. However, he was also campaigning for a fight with Conor McGregor in the meantime, until the latter was booked to face Cerrone instead at UFC 246 next month.