Tyson Fury Lists Inactivity as Reason for Conor McGregor’s UFC 257 Loss

Add heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury, to the list of popular fighters who believe that Conor McGregor’s biggest opponent at UFC 257 was inactivity. While fans of the sport seem to be focusing on the success of Dustin Poirier’s victory, other combat fighters seem to be making excuses for McGregor.

Poirier Finishes Conor via TKO

Conor looked sharp in the opening round of the main event fight. His jab was perfect in position. Trademark shoulder blows from McGregor were launched, affording fans a sign of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. But, things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Poirier, AKA “The Diamond” implemented the pressure demanded to create controlled anarchy inside of the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory.

Initially, after the fight, McGregor listed inactivity as his excuse for his underwhelming performance. However, shortly after, he congratulated Poirier on a fantastic gameplan and performance.

Fury on McGregor Inactivity

Fury shared McGregor’s initial reasoning for the loss in a recent interview with Gareth A Davies.

“He did [say inactivity was why he lost], and he’s bang on right,” Fury said. “Conor McGregor fought in 2016, then he had two years out, and then he fought Khabib. Then he had another two years out, and then he fought [Donald] Cerrone. Then he had another year out, and then he fought this guy, [Dustin] Poirier. So inactivity kills the cat, no doubt about it. “When one man’s been active – fighting, sparring and in camps – and one man’s been on the couch, it’s no good,” Fury added. “You lose your timing, you lose your distance, you lose it all. You lose it all, it’s all gotta be gained back within camps and within fighting.

A Hopeful Trilogy

Although Fury listed inactivity for McGregor’s defeat, he never expressed if McGregor would have won if he were more active inside of the octagon. For now, McGregor and Poirier are 1 and 1 against each other. In a trilogy fight, both men’s activity would now be relatively the same.