Patricky Freire TKOs Peter Queally, Wins Vacant Lightweight Title – Bellator 270 Results (Highlights)

Patricky Freire is continuing the legacy of his brother Patricio.

Freire became the new lightweight champion after a second-round TKO win over Peter Queally in the Bellator 270 headliner Friday night silenced the Dublin, Ireland crowd.

It was a right hand that spelled the end for Queally just a minute into the round as “Pitbull” went on to drop him before overwhelming him with big shots against the cage.

In the end, the referee stepped in with Freire winning the vacant title which was last worn by Patricio before he vacated it last month.

As a result, there is now a second ‘Pitbull’ that has become a Bellator world champion.

You can watch the finish below:

The Pitbull name has a special place in Bellator history 👊 #Bellator270 pic.twitter.com/f5neltmrdo — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) November 5, 2021

Queally, of course, holds a TKO (doctor stoppage) win over Freire from May. It would only be fitting for a trilogy fight to be next.

A certain Irishman who was watching agrees with that.

Who should Patricky Freire face in his first title defense? Or is a trilogy in store?