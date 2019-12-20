Frankie Edgar and Korean Zombie Share Intense Staredown Ahead of UFC Busan

The UFC will round off a great year for the company in South Korea this weekend. Frankie Edgar will square off against the ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung in front of his home country inside the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

Brian Ortega was originally scheduled to top this event against ‘Korean Zombie’ but the former title challenger was forced out of the fight with a due to a torn ACL. ‘The Answer’ Edgar got the call and picked up the phone on short notice to step back up to featherweight. The former 155lb champion had been preparing to make his bantamweight debut against Cody Sandhagen next month. Something he still hopes to do provided he gets out of this featherweight fight unscathed, which is very unlikely.

Both fighters hit the scales earlier today and made the contracted weight limited of 146lbs. Two of the sport’s biggest gentleman shook hands before sharing an intense stare down. Edgar held his fist up by his face whilst ‘Korean Zombie’ wrapped the South Korean flag around his shoulders. Check out the video from today’s weigh-in below.

Light-heavyweight contenders Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic will throw down in the nights co-main event. Both fighters are just a couple big wins away at a 205lb title shot and Jon Jones, who is currently scheduled to face rising star Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. First things first though let’s hope UFC Busan closes 2019 and the decade out with a great night of fights.