Francis Ngannou Plans on Multiple Boxing Bouts Including Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou Wants Multiple Boxing Fights During his Career

High profile boxing matches always peak the interests of mixed martial arts fans. Furthermore, they also seem to open the eyes of MMA fighters. Both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury put on a match for the ages as they clashed during their rematch. The fight was so good, that it made UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou energized to consider multiple possible boxing matches.

Ngannou is no stranger to the world of boxing. Also, it’s not the first time that Francis has openly stated that he would like to box in a high profile fight. Prior to Fury vs Wilder, Ngannou expressed wanting to take on Tyson Fury in a boxing match. Fury himself has welcomed facing Francis inside of the squared circle as well.

Ngannou on Boxing Tyson Fury

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Francis once again initiated a request for a future bout with the current WBC Heavyweight champion. And, he didn’t stop there. He also made it known that he would like to pursue multiple high profile boxing matches.

“(I’m interested in) competing in the boxing match in general, but Fury and I have some little story together because he was first calling me out in MMA and everything,” sand Francis. “Basically, the man stands, after his fight yesterday as the best heavyweight. No argument about that. He stands as the best heavyweight. For someone looking to box, you definitely have to go through him to prove that you’re the best.”

To further the conversation, Ngannou expounded on his desire to box in general. Even if the fight isn’t against Fury, it’s almost inevitable for him to compete in multiple boxing matches soon.

“I’m thinking about multiple boxing matches – like straight boxing matches. Let’s see how it plays out. Let’s see what’s on the table, what would be more attractive,” finished Ngannou.

UFC Columbus

With Ngannou planning on having a successful boxing career, fans could only hope to not lose him in the area of mixed martial arts. After all, he’s considered the hardest puncher in the entire sport.

For now, he’ll focus on his upcoming main event bout against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Columbus on March 28th.