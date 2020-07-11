On Friday, reports from Combate’s Marcelo Barone indicates that flyweight contender Deiveson Figueiredo tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of his rematch against Joseph Benavidez. The Brazilian had already tested positive for the virus back in May. The UFC plans on testing him again but in case of a second positive test, Figueiredo will be forced to withdraw from his title bout against Benavidez on July 18.

Re: Deiveson Figueiredo’s status, his manager Wallid Ismail tells me Figueiredo had COVID 2 months ago. He tested positive today again. He is scheduled to get tested again tomorrow at 11 am local. They are hoping it’s a false positive and he’ll be able to fly to Abu Dhabi Sunday. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 11, 2020

After a first fight that resulted in a no contest, Figueiredo and Benavidez are ready to battle again for the belt left vacant by Henry Cejudo. The Brazilian failed to make weight for the fight, which has been a constant issue during his UFC stint. But with a 7-1 record in the UFC and an exciting style, Figueiredo remains one of the most exciting flyweight fighters.