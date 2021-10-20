Fighters Informed By UFC They Have To Be Vaccinated To Enter United States

Some international UFC fighters may have a hard time getting into the United States.

In a memo sent out to fighters and their teams (acquired by MMA Junkie), UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell informed everyone of the new travel requirements for the United States.

Any fighter looking to travel or compete in the United States after November 8 will need to be fully vaccinated with proof of their vaccination. Additionally, they require a negative COVID-19 test from a 72-hour period prior to travel.

This applies to travelers from Canada and Mexico as well.

“Foreign national air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of their vaccination status to fly to the United States,” the memo reads. “Fully vaccinated travelers will also be required to show a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding their flight. This policy also applies to foreign nationals crossing the land borders with Canada and Mexico or arriving in the United States by passenger ferry.”

UFC Makes Clear This Is Not A Company Policy

Of course, given UFC president Dana White’s past comments that he would never force any fighter or employee to get vaccinated, this may come as a surprise.

However, as the memo later reads, the UFC made sure to mention that this was a government policy rather than a company policy.

“To be clear, this is NOT a UFC policy,” the memo reads. “UFC is not requiring you to get vaccinated. We are simply communicating the new guidelines recently announced by the U.S. government.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how this affects certain fighters, especially those who are not willing to take the vaccine.

Some, however, are already booking their appointments such as new UFC signing and Birmingham, England native Jake Hadley.

Covid jab booked for Sunday 🥲🥲 https://t.co/gwCl8C5vzC — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) October 19, 2021