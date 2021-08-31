(Report) All Fans in Attendance for UFC 267 on Fight Island Must be Fully Vaccinated

The UFC may not require their fighters to be vaccinated, but that’s not the case with fans. At least for fans are attending any festivities surrounding the organization putting on shows at Fight Island. Any fan who plans on attending UFC 267 will have to show proof that they’re fully vaccinated.

Dana White has a very loose stance regarding covid-19 vaccines and the global pandemic in general. Dana was hellbent on continuing the operation of UFC regardless of COVID-19. The UFC was the only sporting organization that decided to keep putting on shows throughout the virus spreading. In real-time, the idea seemed irresponsible and dangerous for the fighters and staff workers to make sure the shows ran smoothly. However, Dana was so proud that he released a video about it, taking shots at the media along the way.

Fight Island Fans Must be Vaccinated

However, Abu Dhabi is strict and out of Dana’s control. Nolan King of MMA Junkie reported that anyone over the age of 16 would require proof of complete vaccination.

“Per source, adults attending #UFC267 in Abu Dhabi will need to provide proof of full vaccination through

@AlHosnApp. Those under the age of 16 will need to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test from up to 48 hours prior to the event.” reported King. “For those asking about fighters, corners, etc., the above rules are for “guests attending the event.”

Benefits of Staying Open

In the past, Dana White has stated that as long as he has power, he will never force anyone to get the vaccine. Furthermore, he explained that any human should choose what they want to do with their bodies.

Dana was primarily proud that nobody at the UFC was laid off throughout the pandemic. Additionally, no salaries were cut, and each fighter contract was honored. At least those who didn’t test positive for COVID-19.

