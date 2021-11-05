Dana White: There’s ‘More Than A Zero Percent Chance’ Of Hasbulla Fighting In The UFC

Dana White opened the flood gates when he had a meeting with social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, at UFC 267. Now it seems that some future plans involving the Russian could be happening soon.

White was clearly giddy at the announcement that Hasbulla was attending UFC 267, in support of Islam Makhachev. Sure enough, he arrived on Fight Island and was able to join Islam in the Octagon after he tapped out Dan Hooker in the first round, and even had a bit of an altercation with the fellow little person who he went viral for facing off against.

However, it seems that this was far from the last time we will be seeing Hasbulla and the UFC working together, as Dana has said that he met with the Russian to discuss some things. While he did not reveal what those plans were, he did say in a recent interview that there is a small chance it could involve Magomedov fighting in the Octagon, potentially against his rival.

“Is there more than a zero percent chance (of Hasbulla fighting in the UFC)? Yes,” White said.

Mark Wahlberg Called Dana White

This was not the only intriguing piece of information that Dana White revealed about things that transpired during his time meeting with Hasbulla. He also explained that he had an interesting encounter after UFC 267, involving none other than Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg.

Dana says that the actor and musician reached out to him for a very surprising request. He apparently wanted to see if the UFC President could arrange a meeting between his daughter and Hasbulla.

“Mark Wahlberg Facetimed me yesterday to ask me, could I get Hasbulla to meet his daughter. I said yeah, if he comes into the United States, I’ll get her to meet him. How ’bout that? It’s not like Mark Wahlberg’s daughter is like a huge MMA fan or something. It’s fascinating,” White said.

Do you want to see Hasbulla fight in the UFC at some point? What plans do you think Dana White has for him, if it is not this?