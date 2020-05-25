End Of Fight Island? US Issues Travel Exemption For Foreign Athletes

Fight Island Made Obsolete

It looks like there was no need for Fight Island whatsoever in the end.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf recently signed an order exempting certain foreign professional athletes competing in professional sporting events from being denied entry into the United States amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Professional sporting events provide much needed economic benefits, but equally important, they provide community pride and national unity,” Wolf said in a statement. “In today’s environment, Americans need their sports. It’s time to reopen the economy and it’s time we get our professional athletes back to work.”

That means foreign-based UFC fighters — previously unable to compete during the pandemic because of restrictions barring them from entering the United States — will now be able to do so.

It also means Fight Island is obsolete. Because of the aforementioned restrictions, UFC president Dana White seemingly acquired a private island primarily for foreign-based fighters to compete in.

Although there were no further details about it such as the location, White revealed the infrastructure was currently being built while there were reports stating that the plan was for events to take place in July.

One wonders if those events will still go ahead or just take place in the United States as a number of states continue to resume professional sports.

Regardless, at least White has a backup plan in case there is another pandemic in the future.

