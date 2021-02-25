Tony Ferguson Working With Legendary Boxing Coach Freddie Roach

Expect major improvements in the boxing of Tony Ferguson.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Ferguson was now working with legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach at the Wildcard Boxing Gym in California.

Roach — notably the trainer of eight-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao — has worked with UFC fighters in the past such as Mauricio Rua and Georges St-Pierre, and will now look to impart his boxing knowledge in Ferguson.

“Great first day, Champ! @TonyFergusonXT @ufc @danawhite @WildCardBoxing1,” Roach tweeted. “Thanks Coach,” Ferguson responded in a quote retweet.

Positive Move For Ferguson

It’s certainly a step in the right direction for Ferguson.

“El Cucuy” is currently on a two-fight losing streak following a TKO defeat to Justin Gaethje and a unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira in December.

Many observers notably criticized Ferguson for creating his own camp for the Oliveira fight rather than using accomplished coaches.

In Roach, however, Ferguson will have arguably his biggest and most experienced coach yet who will not only help with his striking, but also his defense, with the former interim champion being known for being hittable and relying on his chin.

It might be a move too late given that Ferguson is 37, but it will be very interesting to see how he fares in his next outing.