Vegas Odds List Tony Ferguson as a Favorite Over Justin Gaethje in Potential Matchup

Vegas Odds Show Tony Ferguson as Slight Favorite Over Justin Gaethje

Sadly, Khabib vs Tony Ferguson isn’t happening. At least it won’t be happening anytime in the near future. A global virus sweeping the entire Earth has put the matchup on halt for a record-setting 5th time. So for now, fans are pretty much making their own hypothetical matchups for Tony. And, lightweights such as Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier have made themselves available for the fight at UFC 249. Currently, Vegas has already set the odds for a potential matchup of Ferguson vs Gaethje with Tony being the favorite so far.

Khabib was forced out of his fight with Tony due to being in Russia while a virus is infecting the entire world. However, Nurmagomedov still wants to fight Tony, he just physically can’t at the moment. He heard that the UFC is working on making a show in San Francisco in August and a show in Abu Dhabi in September.

Ferguson vs Gaethje Betting Odds

During the interim, tons of betting sites have posted their starting betting odds for Tony vs Gaethje.

The initial odds of the fight have Tony Ferguson as a slight favorite in the matchup against Justin Gaethje. The odds are as follows:

Tony Ferguson (-170) Justin Gaethje (+145)

Making the Matchup

Of course, the matchup currently is completely hypothetical. At this point, there are no signs that the fight will actually manifest. In fact, there is no official word on if Ferguson will be fighting on UFC 249 at all.

At this point, all fans can hold onto are the hopes that any fight will happen. Due to the global virus, every single fight planned in the near future might have to be put on ice. Fans have waited for Tony vs Khabib for years now. So, waiting a few more months should be a walk in the park.