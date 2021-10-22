 Skip to Content

Tony Ferguson Calls Out Conor McGregor For ‘Unfinished Business’

The former interim lightweight champion has seemingly set his sights on a clash with the Irishman who is currently on the sidelines.

Tony Ferguson wants to finish his business with Conor McGregor.

On Thursday, the former UFC interim lightweight champion tweeted a picture of himself and McGregor with this particular caption:

“Unfinished🥷Business”⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # DJSpinThatShit 🎶# TheItalianJob

The picture of McGregor is notably what the Irishman posted along with a caption of “Tony” when it appeared they would clash at the end of 2017.

Of course, that never happened, and there were multiple times it looked like a fight between them made sense only for it to not happen.

In fact, Ferguson even claimed his old management Paradigm prevented him from fighting McGregor in what would be a major conflict of interest.

But even since changing management, Ferguson has been linked with a fight with McGregor and although many would have liked to have seen it a few years ago, it’s still a tantalizing matchup given where both fighters are in their careers.

“El Cucuy” would follow it up with a video aimed at McGregor.

“Where You At Mcnuggets!?!” Time -2- Turtle🥷Up MF’s Glad Moast Of You Got The Memo 🐢💨🍃 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Crew🍃 On -2- One. -Champ 🚣‍♂️

Ferguson, of course, is riding a three-fight losing streak with his most recent setback coming in May where he was outpointed by Beneil Dariush.

McGregor, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak, having suffered successive TKO defeats to Dustin Poirier, the latter of which came in July and was a result of him accidentally breaking his own tibia.

The former two-weight champion is currently on the road to recovery, but will likely want to run things back with Poirier a fourth time and should get his way.

That said, if Poirier were to defeat Charles Oliveira and become the new lightweight champion, it would be very hard to give McGregor a title shot.

Enter Ferguson?

