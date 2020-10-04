Up next is the co-main event of the evening. Two heavyweight prospects face off for a chance to climb up the rankings. Yorgan De Castro (5-2) and Carlos Felipe (8-1) will surely put on an explosive fight.

Round 1

Felipe takes the center of the octagon right away. Right hand blocked by De Castro. Leg kick lands for De Castro, he then blocks an overhand right from Felipe. Leg kick lands for Felipe, he then evades the punches coming back. Another leg kick lands for Felipe. De Castro lands a leg kick of his own. Felipe keeps the pressure on and looks like the busiest fighter. He lands a right hand and a leg kick. De Castro lands a low kick, and another one right away. Kick to the body from Felipe followed by a right hand. De Castro lands another leg kick. One-two lands for Felipe. End of the round.

10-9 Felipe

Round 2

De Castro comes out aggressively but Felipe comes back with a right hand and a liver shot. Nice knee from Felipe. Nice powerful jab from De Castro. Felipe goes to the body again and lands a right hand upstairs. Felipe pushes the pace and is the more aggressive fighter. Body shots land for Felipe. Elbow in the clinch lands for Felipe. Jab lands for Felipe, he then lands a right hook. Nice leg kick from De Castro but Felipe lands a combination.

10-9 Felipe

Round 3

Both fighters land but Felipe looks to be landing the bigger shots. De Castro goes for a takedown but Felipe defends well. De Castro forces the clinch and lands a knee. De Castro lands to the body. De Castro maintains the clinch position and he eats a knee from Felipe. Jumping knee lands for Felipe. Felipe goes to the body and De Castro pushes him to the fence. Elbow lands for Felipe. End of the round.

10-9 Felipe

Official results: Carlos Felipe defeats Yorgan De Castro by unanimous decision (30-27,30-27,29-28).

