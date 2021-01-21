Fedor Emelianenko Hospitalized Due To COVID-19

Russian MMA pioneer and former PRIDE heavyweight champion, Fedor Emelianeko is currently in the hospital. This is due to him apparently having COVID-19.

For many, Fedor tops the list as the greatest heavyweight of all time. Without a doubt, he is the best fighter to never compete under the UFC banner, no matter how close things came to that happening.

Over the years, Fedor competed in practically every other MMA promotion, ranging from PRIDE to Rizin, and most recently Bellator. He has not competed since his TKO win over Rampage Jackson, where he retired afterwards.

Fedor Emelianenko In The Hospital

Unfortunately it seems that Fedor Emelianenko is fighting a different kind of battle now. According to reports, he has been admitted to a hospital in Moscow, which specializes in COVID-19.

The MMA legend has been admitted to the Clinical Hospital No. 52 in Moscow, and is being treated for the virus. While no specific details on his condition have been revealed, he posted to Instagram to say that he is doing okay.

“Thank you all who are sincerely worried about my health. I am feeling well now, I am on the mend,” Fedor wrote (translated via Google). “I am grateful to the doctors and medical staff for their care and your hard work.”

The good news is that it seems that Fedor is in fairly good spirits, if his post is to be believed. Hopefully whatever his condition is, he is getting the help that he needs by medical staff and he can be back on his feet soon.

MiddleEasy would like to wish Fedor Emelianenko a speedy recovery from this ailment. We have seen many people succumb to the coronavirus pandemic and it would truly be heartbreaking for anything serious to happen to him.