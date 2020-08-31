The MMA and combat sports world was rocked with loss, when esteemed coach Vladimir Voronov passed away. Now his most famous pupil, Fedor Emeilianenko has opened up on his passing, and what this relationship meant to him.

While Fedor was Voronov’s most notable athlete, he was far from the only successful product of this coach’s teachings. However he was beside Emeilianenko during the near decade-long unbeaten streak he went on. The two were very close, so it clearly saddened the former heavyweight champion to learn that Vladimir had passed away.

After Khabib's father passed away, another sad news to Russian MMA. The main coach of legendary Fedor Emelianenko, Vladimir Voronov passed away. With 55 years old, Voronov stays with Emelianenko since 1986, and today, Fedor made a tribute to your coach in social media. pic.twitter.com/pgZc35k7Tv — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) August 29, 2020

Fedor Emeilianenko Gives His Tribute

Following the death of his coach, Fedor Emeilianenko took to Instagram to pay his respects, and reflect on their relationship. The normally stoic and quiet Sambo champion was clearly saddened by the loss. Judging by his words, it is clear how much this man meant to him.

“My coach Vladimir Mikhailovich Voronov died,” Fedor said. “Since childhood, Vladimir Mikhailovich has been part of the family, a demanding mentor. He was always there in the difficult and happy moments of my life. Vladimir Mikhailovich was not only a coach, but also a father to many athletes. He raised champions, strong in spirit, believed in young guys and helped to find their way in life. I ask for you prayers for the newly renovated Vladimir. My most sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of Vladimir Mikhailovich.”

Obviously the relationship between a coach and their fighter is profoundly deep and special. It would appear that Vladimir Mikhailovich Voronov had an effect, not just on the life of Fedor Emeilianenko, but on the greater combat sports community as a whole. It is similar in ways to the recent passing of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, another important figure in his homeland. There is no denying that Vladimir’s presence will certainly be missed.