Earlier in the year, the UFC released a memo stating that due to the global pandemic, International Fight Week would be canceled. This was due to ongoing limitations on public gatherings in the state of Nevada. However, UFC President Dana White is saying that when Conor McGregor returns, there will be parties surrounding the event that are reminiscent of International Fight Week.

Dana White on Plans Surrounding Conor McGregor Return

Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23rd. As more details of the card emerge, all signs are pointing to the fight taking place on Fight Island. Dana White recently spoke about the return of McGregor. During the conversation, he revealed that the UFC has big plans for Conor’s return. Fans can expect concerts, pool parties, and a host of other fun events that would make the card one of the most memorable fight nights of all time.

“I’m looking to make it International Fight Week,” White said. “The new Etihad Arena will be open, and that thing was designed with us in mind. Concerts, pool parties, all kinds of cool stuff. And, yes, I hope to bring fans back. So imagine this, all the stuff that went on, all the things that people have seen all over the world with Fight Island, now you’ll finally get the opportunity to come there and be a part of it … That’s what I’m shooting for.

Dana White is Ready to Party

“What I would love to do is we’ll get there, and do a Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday fights,” White said. “So we’ll do three fights in a week, pool parties, concerts and all kinds of fun stuff … We go out there and kill it. It’ll be good to have fans.”

Dana continued by stating that he is ready to party despite the global pandemic. Hopefully, the world will be cured by the time McGregor fights. That way, the UFC’s plans surrounding McGregor’s fight will come to life.