Urijah Faber Explains Why BKFC Is Great For ‘Steel’ Chad Mendes

Urijah Faber has had Chad Mendes’ back from day 1. From high school, to college, to MMA and now the support will continue into a new world. The boxing ring.

No Gloves? No Problem.

Earlier this week on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, Mendes would announce he’d be returning to the fight game.

Surprisingly enough, it wasn’t back to his home in the UFC. The comeback story would be featuring a new sport and promotion altogether. Mendes wouldn’t need to pick up the gloves again as he signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

‘Money’ got the offer he wanted and has agreed to fight under the BKFC banner at Chandler, Arizona in October.

Longtime coach and friend Urijah Faber is supporting Mendes as he makes the crossover into the boxing ring. He believes he’s a good fit and will find success in the new sport.

“First off Chad is, if you touch him, it feels like steel.” Faber told Helen Yee. “If I would put one person on a list that I wouldn’t want to punch with my bare hand, it would be Chad Mendes. I mean, you could break your hand on his shoulder, let alone on a head of his. I think Chad is in a great place, personally.” “He wants to compete, but he doesn’t want to have to cover all the ground, the wrestling, the jiu-jitsu, the mixing it together. He’s like ‘I get in a boxing match, it’s ten minutes, two minute rounds, five of them and [I’ll] have a lot of fun’. I’m excited for him.”

Get Paid For What You Love Doing

In his time away from MMA, Mendes has worked on a lot of hobbies in his down time. Hunting, fishing, managing his own businesses. However, as of late, the UFC veteran has been feeling the itch to get back into combat. He has been seen crushing it on the pads, perfecting his boxing skills.

He had found his love for the fight game again. You might as well as get paid for what you’re passionate about. When BKFC president David Feldman came on ringing, it not only made cents, but it also made sense.

“[BKFC] got pretty close, making it worth his time. He said, you know what? It sounds like a good time. I’ve known Chad since he was in high school and all through college. He enjoys the fight game. It’s not like it’s a dreaded thing for him. He actually loves it, being able to compete and be a guy that has been in tip top shape all the way throughout his retirement time.”