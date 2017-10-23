Excited or sad? Pride legend Takanori Gomi says he’s fighting at Rizin on New Year’s Eve

Seven years ago Takanori Gomi fighting on New Year’s Eve in a ring, in Japan would have been the best news of the day. Five years and three UFC losses later, Gomi returning to Japan would be sad yet happy news.

Two years ago with a 4-6 UFC record coming back to fight in his homeland would have been expected news. Now a 39 year old Gomi just announced, in the midst of a fight five losing streak, he will join the Rizin roster and he will compete at their annual NYE mega-card.

Per the old Google translate The Fireball Kid says “Return to the ring of Japan soon __ # New Year’s Eve”.

Excited or sad to see Gomi get a massive JMMA walkout and compete at least one more time in a MMA ring?