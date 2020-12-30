 Skip to Content

Leon Edwards Calls for Jorge Masvidal Fight Amidst Khamzat Chimaev Fallout

Leon Edwards is now trying to face Jorge Masvidal due to Khamzat Chimaev fallout out of their highly anticipated welterweight showdown.

Leon Edwards is aiming for a matchup against Jorge Masvidal and by the choice of his language, he’s still down for facing Jorge on sight. However, now that his fight against Khamzat is officially off, Edwards will settle for Masvidal inside of a UFC octagon. 

Khamzat Chimaev was forced to withdraw himself from the marquee matchup against Leon due to a positive COVID-19 test. The positive result marked the second time that their planned fight came to a halt due to the virus. The first time around, Edwards tested positive for the virus. 

Edwards Turns Attention Towards Masvidal 

Now that it seems like they won’t be fighting anytime soon, Leon shifted his focus back to Jorge Masvidal, who seems to be his biggest adversary ever since their three-piece and a soda moment. He took to social media to announce his feelings on Khamzat and Masvidal.

“Rest up Khamzat, I’m sure ill see you soon. But I want to fight January 20th on the island. Let’s make it happen,” wrote Edwards.

“Where that b***h Jorge at?”

Making the Fight

The first time Edwards and Masvidal met, it was far from a conventional environment. Leon walked by Jorge while he was doing an interview, and the two traded words. Shortly after, Jorge fired a sharp flurry of fists into Leon’s face, giving him a cut. Thus birthed the infamous “three-piece and a soda” phrase.

Since that moment, “Rocky” has been trying to get his chance at fighting Masvidal in the Octagon, but “Gamebred” has gone on to do bigger things like compete for a BMF title, as well as the welterweight title.

Perhaps now that Chimaev is out, Leon will finally get his opportunity to fight Masvidal. That is if he can entice the BMF champ, who only seems to take on the sport’s biggest names these days. 

