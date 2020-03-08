Edson Barboza Requested From UFC To Release Him: “I Think It’s Time To Move On”

Lightweight Contender Edson Barboza’s UFC Career Could Be Coming To An End

UFC lightweight contender Edson Barboza has gone 1-4 in his last five Octagon outings and feels like it’s time for him to leave the promotion.

Barboza recently took to social media and requested UFC to release him from his UFC contract and thanked the company for years of efforts he put on but said it’s time to move on.

I’m very thankful for these almost 10 years that I have been working for the company! I gave my best every single fight to put on a show for the fans, but I think it’s time to move on. I don’t have more time to wait. Please let me go. @ufc @seanshelby @danawhite

Barboza is with UFC since 2010, beaten Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez (Strikeforce), Paul Felder, and Beneil Dariush during his run.

Brazilian sensation last fought back in September at UFC 242 where he suffered a split decision loss to Paul Felder.

Barboza went 14-8 during his run with the UFC. He didn’t clarify where he plans to fight.