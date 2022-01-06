Dustin Poirier Unveils His New Whiskey, In Latest Business Venture

Conor McGregor isn’t the only MMA star with his own whiskey anymore.

Poirier Introduces His Own Whiskey

His rival, Dustin Poirier has now entered the whiskey business. Already having his own hot sauce, Poirier decided that’s not the only ‘sauce’ he wants to own. With wild success in that industry, ‘The Diamond’ is looking to shine in a new market.

On Wednesday, Poirier announced his new whiskey named ‘Rare Stash’. Many fans are led to believe Poirier’s new venture is a shot at Conor McGregor, since he is the founder of ‘Proper 12 Irish Whiskey‘. While they’ve already fought inside the Octagon a total of 3 times, it looks like the competition will continue in the whiskey market.

Rare Stash Available Now!! 🔥🔥 Link in bio to purchase your own bottle from Reserve Bar 🥃 #rarestash #liverareberare @DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/MDHxO7UC2g — Rare Stash (@RareStash) January 5, 2022

“What’s up man, I just want to say thank you to all my fans across the world, thank you for the love and support over the years,” Poirier said in a promotional video. I’m excited to introduce you guys to my Rare Stash, check it out.”

‘Live Rare, Be Rare’ is the whiskey’s tagline.

Making Money

Poirier will look to cash out big in the whiskey market, just as he did with his hot sauce business. The former UFC interim lightweight champion may not have had a successful end to his 2021, however ‘The Diamond’s’ bank account looks to be happy.

He lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in his second shot at the undisputed title. Despite the submission setback, Poirier earned more in 2021 than he ever has before. Two fights with the biggest star of the sport, Conor McGregor, a title fight, and selling bottles of hot sauce would make the Lafayette-native more than a millionaire. It’d also make him into a richer philanthropist and entrepreneur.

That’s not bad for a kid who dropped out of high school at age 15. Poirier looks to make more even success with his ‘Rare Stash’.