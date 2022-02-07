Is UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier Leaning Towards Retirement?

Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier might have just hinted at retiring.

Poirier isn’t short on options when it comes to a lucrative fight. He could wait for Conor McGregor to get healthy after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in their trilogy fight. “The Diamond” also has Nate Diaz as an option, although that fight has never materialized despite efforts.

Despite his options, we may have seen the last of Dustin Poirier inside the Octagon.

Farewell Diamond?

Taking to his Twitter account, Poirier answered some fan questions and didn’t seem too enthusiastic about the idea of fighting again.

I don't know what's next https://t.co/in9F862qxg — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 6, 2022

“Fan: When are you planning on fighting again, champ? “Poirier: I don’t know what’s next.”

We'll see — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 6, 2022

“Fan: Retirement? “Poirier: We’ll see.”

“Fan: Will you fight Conor again? “Poirier: Probably not.”

“Fan: Why Diaz running? “Poirier: He’s a triathlete.”

Poirier last competed back in Dec. 2021. He challenged Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Championship. “The Diamond” was submitted in the third round. This is the second time Poirier has failed to capture undisputed gold in the UFC.

Poirier is a 36-fight veteran. He has been competing in MMA for 13 years. With a record of 28-7, 1 NC, and having gone head-to-head with some of the sport’s very best, few could fault Poirier if he decides to call it a career.

At 33 years old, some feel “The Diamond” still has a few solid years left in him. After all, Glover Teixeira didn’t capture UFC gold until he was 42 years old. Others believe it’s the perfect time for Poirier to leave while his health is intact.